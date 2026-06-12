Russia says it has taken two more east Ukrainian villages

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MOSCOW, June 11 - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had captured two new settlements - Rozkishne village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, near the key town of Kostiantynivka, and Okhrimivka, in the neighbouring Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian reports gave no indication of either settlement changing hands, but the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had launched attacks around Okhrimivka.

A separate Ukrainian account described difficult conditions for Kyiv's forces around Kostiantynivka, which has long withstood Russian assaults.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had taken control of Rozkishne after an intelligence operation and deployment of artillery and drones.

Rozkishne is about 30 km (18 miles) west of Kostiantynivka, long a target of Moscow's military as part of its drive to advance through eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had established control over eastern districts of the town on Thursday amid street fighting.

The Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske on Wednesday quoted the commander of Ukraine's 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, Serhiy Yaryi, as saying the Ukrainian force defending the town was now "semi-encircled" because of Russian advances to the east.

The Russian Defence Ministry account said its forces had taken Okhrimivka, near the Russian border, after deploying drones and artillery. Russia has long sought to establish a buffer zone in the area.

Ukraine's General Staff said Russia forces had attacked four settlements in the area, including Okhrimivka, but gave no indication of the settlement falling into Russian hands.

Russian forces have been engaged in a slow advance to capture eastern Donetsk region and take control of the broader Donbas region, a key objective of the Kremlin.

Ukrainian officials say the Russian advance has slowed as Ukrainian forces have intensified medium- and long-range strikes on Russian targets, particularly oil industry sites. REUTERS