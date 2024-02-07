Russia says it downs seven Ukraine-launched rockets, two drones over Belgorod region

Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov attends a commemoration ceremony marking 40 days since the deadly shelling, which local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Belgorod, Russia, February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
MOSCOW - Russia's air defence systems destroyed seven Ukraine-launched rockets and two drones over the southwestern region of Belgorod, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian strike was carried out with Czech-made Vampire rockets, the ministry said - the same type which, according to Moscow, was used in deadly strikes on the city of Belgorod in late December.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two people had been injured.

Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine have often come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the two-year war that started with Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

Ukraine has also launched a series of attacks against Russian energy installations in recent weeks and the war shows no signs of slowing. REUTERS

