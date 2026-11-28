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MOSCOW, Nov 28 - Russia's air defence forces shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

More than 400 drones were launched towards Russian capital Moscow overnight, of which 123 were downed in close proximity to the city, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

The governor of Bryansk region said a Ukrainian drone attacked a bus in the village of Klimovo, wounding nine people.

The governor of Samara region said Ukraine had made another attempt to attack industrial facilities overnight, adding that there were no deaths or injuries. REUTERS