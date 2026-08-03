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Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW, Aug 3 - Russia said on Monday that four people, including a child, had been killed and 10 injured at the Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik following a Ukrainian drone attack.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which like Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians.

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region where Gelendzhik and the nearby village which was struck is located, said the Ukrainian attack had targeted civilian infrastructure and called what had happened a tragedy.

"The death toll in (the village of) Arkhipo-Osipovka has risen to four following drone debris, with a further 10 people injured," local authorities said in a statement.

"On the governor’s instructions, a specialist disaster medicine team has been dispatched to the scene. Two adults and one child have been taken to hospital".

Unverified video posted on social media showed a Ukrainian drone slamming into a beach area at the village followed by a loud explosion. REUTERS