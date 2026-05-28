Russia says Europe should show proof of claims about jamming GPS signals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spokeswoman of Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends the annual press conference held by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW, May 28 - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Europe should show some proof of its allegations that Moscow is jamming GPS signals in Europe.

A Lithuanian official said on Tuesday that Russia can falsify GPS signals deep into Europe at a radius of up to 450 km (280 miles) from its Kaliningrad exclave due to hugely expanded capacity.

Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, European nations have often accused Russia of electronic interference, which President Vladimir Putin's government denies, blaming Western smear tactics.

"Let them first present at least some evidence," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters when asked about the allegations.

"Then something can be discussed, something can be talked about. So far, these are just words, and you can't take their word for it."

Last year, a Spanish military jet with Defence Minister Margarita Robles onboard experienced a GPS disturbance near Kaliningrad while a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was jammed en route to Bulgaria. REUTERS