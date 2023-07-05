Russia says drone attacks near Moscow 'not possible' without US, Nato help

MOSCOW - Moscow said Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory would “not be possible” without US and Nato help, ratcheting up its rhetoric after reporting it had downed five drones near the capital on Tuesday.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said 43 people, including 12 children, were injured in a Russian strike on the town of Pervomaiskyi in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Moscow accused the West of enabling Ukraine to carry out the drone attacks, after earlier condemning what it called a “terrorist act”.

“These attacks would not be possible without the help provided to the Kyiv regime by the US and its Nato allies,” the Russian foreign ministry said, claiming the West was “training drone operators and providing the necessary intelligence to commit such crimes.”

It marks the latest in a series of recent drone attacks - including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine - that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

The Russian military said it had downed all five drones and that there was no damage or casualties from the early-morning attacks.

Four were destroyed by anti-air defence systems while a fifth was stopped by “electronic means,” it said.

Emergency services cited by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency said one of the drones was “neutralised” at Kubinka, about 40km from Vnukovo international airport, where air traffic was briefly disrupted.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to attack a zone where civil infrastructure is located, including an airport that receives international flights, is a new terrorist act,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on social media.

Burning, overturned cars

Drone attacks have hit Russian cities throughout Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, but have intensified in recent months.

Moscow and the surrounding area, around 500km from the Ukrainian border, have up to now rarely been targeted.

In early May, two drones were shot down above the Kremlin, and later the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.