Russia says drone attack damages Togliatti facilities, Ukraine says petrochemical plant hit

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Oct 24 - Several industrial facilities were damaged in a drone attack on the Russian city of Togliatti on Saturday, local authorities said, while Ukraine said it had struck a major petrochemical plant there.

Togliatti mayor Ilya Sukhikh said preliminary reports indicated no fatalities or injuries. He did not specify which facilities had been hit.

Ukraine's General Staff said it had struck the Togliattikauchuk petrochemical plant, one of Russia's largest producers of synthetic rubber.

The General Staff also reported a strike on the Proton electronics plant in Russia's Oryol region, which Kyiv says manufactures components for cruise and ballistic missiles.

Oryol regional governor Andrei Klychkov said three people were killed on Friday in a Ukrainian missile strike on an unspecified civilian facility in the region.

Ukraine's military also reported hitting an aircraft at the Yeysk airfield in southern Russia. Local authorities confirmed an attack in the area but said it caused only minor damage to two apartment buildings.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that air defences had destroyed 1,297 drones, one French-made SCALP cruise missile and four Ukrainian Neptune missiles over the previous 24 hours. REUTERS