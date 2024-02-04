Russia says death toll in Ukraine shelling of Lysychansk rises to 28

FILE PHOTO: Emergency responders retrieve bodies from the rubble of a devastated building following a Ukrainian attack in a location given as Lysychansk, in the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, in this screen grab obtained from a video released February 3, 2024. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A crane lifts a destroyed vehicle from under the rubble as a damaged building is seen in the background, in Lysychansk, Luhansk, Ukraine, in this screen grab taken from a video released February 3, 2024. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
The death toll from what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack on Lysychansk - a city in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Luhansk - has risen to 28, including a child, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said 10 people were rescued from under the rubble following what it said was a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a bakery in Lysychansk.

"The search and rescue operation continues," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said on its Telegram the shelling by U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) occurred on Saturday afternoon.

From the design and colour of the building and a sign matching file imagery of the area, Reuters was able to confirm the location of a video the Russian emergencies ministry shared. It matches a location on Google maps identified as the Adriatic Restaurant on Moskovska Street, Lysychansk.

However, Reuters was unable to independently verify the date of the footage filmed, or of any other details of the report coming out of an area Russia said it annexed in 2022.

Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.

Russia took control of Lysychansk in July 2022 after months of heavy fighting. Only about a tenth of Lysychansk's pre-war population of 110,000 remain in the city, according to Ukrainian officials. REUTERS

