Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia says cargo vessel struck by drones, Finland says it is on fire in its waters

MOSCOW, Nov 21 - Russian officials said on Saturday that a cargo vessel bound for Kaliningrad was attacked by two drones in neutral waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from Russia's border.

The crew was being evacuated and the extent of the damage was being assessed, Aleksandr Drozdenko, the Leningrad region governor, said.

Finland said that the damaged vessel was on fire and had drifted from international waters into its territorial waters.

"The situation poses no danger to other maritime traffic... Preparations for potential rescue operations are being made in cooperation with other authorities in Finland and internationally," the Finnish Border Guard said in a statement.

Drozdenko also said 80 drones had been shot down over the Leningrad region and lifted a drone threat warning.

Kaliningrad governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said the incident posed no threat to supplies to the region.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea that borders Poland and Lithuania. It has occasionally been a flashpoint between Russia and the European Union and NATO. REUTERS