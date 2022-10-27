Russia’s Putin oversees nuclear response drills

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday surveyed drills carried out by his nuclear-capable forces as Moscow pressed unfounded claims to India and China that Ukraine was developing a “dirty bomb.”

The drills follow a series of escalatory comments by Moscow and Mr Putin – who observed the manoeuvres from a control room – that the eight-month conflict in Ukraine could turn nuclear.

“Under the leadership of... Vladimir Putin, a training session was held with ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces, during which practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian state-run media ran footage of a submarine crew preparing the launch of a Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

The drills also included launching test missiles from the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East.

Footage of the drills across state media came after Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu pressed ahead with telephone calls to his global counterparts, claiming that Ukraine was developing a “dirty bomb”.

A dirty bomb is laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials.

Mr Shoigu, who has made these allegations in recent days to counterparts from Nato countries, reiterated them to China’s defence minister Wei Fenghe on Wednesday.

Moscow alleges ‘irresponsible behaviour’

Mr Shoigu also voiced the same “concerns” in a call with India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier on Wednesday, Moscow said.

Ukraine has dismissed the allegations as “absurd” and “dangerous,” suggesting the claims could be cover for Russia’s own plans on the battlefield – as have its western allies, including Britain, France and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier on Wednesday that Russia had information pertaining to the “existing threat” of Ukraine using a “dirty bomb” and that Kyiv was “preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage”.

He added: “We will continue vigorously bringing our point of view to the world community to encourage them to take active steps to prevent such irresponsible behaviour.”