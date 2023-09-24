Russia’s Lavrov doesn’t reject UN bid to revive Black Sea grain deal, but says it’s unrealistic

UNITED NATIONS - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday portrayed the United States and Europe as “looking down” on the rest of the world amid a battle to win over developing countries, and said that while Moscow does not reject the United Nations’ efforts to revive a Black Sea grain deal, a recent proposal was unrealistic.

He spoke after a week of intense global diplomacy at the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN, where Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - attending in person - and Western allies sought to shore up support for Kyiv. Mr Lavrov said he met more than 30 countries during the week.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the UN blamed the war for worsening a global food crisis and a new diplomatic frontline emerged, with Moscow and Kyiv fighting to win over those hit hardest: poor and developing countries.

In an address to the 193-member UN General Assembly on Saturday, Mr Lavrov described “a struggle between the global majority ... and between the few who wield mere colonial methods of subjugation in order to maintain their domination which is slipping through their hands”.

A landmark deal - brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 - offered a small reprieve in the food crisis by allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and bringing down global prices, but Russia quit the deal two months ago, complaining that not enough was being done to improve its own exports.

‘Not realistic’

In a letter to Mr Lavrov last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlined four measures the UN could immediately move on if there was an understanding that Russia would agree to a resumption of the Black Sea grain deal.

“We explained to the Secretary-General why his proposals won’t work. We don’t reject them. They’re simply not realistic. They cannot be implemented,” Mr Lavrov told a news conference at the UN after his General Assembly address.

Ukraine and Russia are both major grain exporters and Moscow is also a big supplier of fertiliser to the world.

The UN proposals rely on the goodwill of Western countries and the private sector. But after Moscow quit the deal, it carried out repeated air strikes on Ukrainian ports and grain stores, which Mr Guterres said this week was undermining UN efforts to help facilitate Russian food and fertiliser exports.

Mr Lavrov also told reporters that a 10-point peace plan promoted by Kyiv was “completely not feasible” and that the conflict would be resolved on the battlefield if Ukraine and the West stuck to it.

Both Mr Lavrov and Mr Zelenskiy, who travelled to New York to address the UN in person for the first time since Russia's invasion, attended a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine but did not cross paths.

Mr Lavrov said he would visit Pyongyang next month to continue negotiations with his counterpart there off the back of recent agreements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Moscow. REUTERS