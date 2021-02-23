Russia reports explosion on gas pipeline in region near Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian authorities said there was an explosion on a gas pipeline in the region of Orenburg near Kazakhstan on Tuesday (Feb23) and emergency services were being deployed to the area, the RIA news agency reported.

The energy ministry said in a separate statement that a fall in pipeline pressure had been identified in the Orenburg-Novopskov pipeline and that a segment of the pipeline had been shut off early on Tuesday.

It said a part of the pipeline had been damaged but that no one had been hurt.