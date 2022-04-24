Russia renews Mariupol assault as Kyiv tries to evacuate civilians

KYIV/MARIUPOL • Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol, a Ukrainian official said yesterday, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern port city and said its forces did not need to take the factory.

Russian forces were hitting the Azovstal complex with air strikes and trying to storm it, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said, adding that "the enemy is trying to strangle the final resistance of Mariupol's defenders".

The biggest battle of the conflict has raged for weeks as Russia seeks to capture a city seen as crucial to its attempts to link the eastern Donbas region with Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow seized in 2014.

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that the remaining fighters had been "securely blockaded" at the steel plant. The day before, President Vladimir Putin had declared the city "liberated" and ordered his defence minister to block off the Azovstal complex "so not even a fly can get through" rather than try to storm it.

Ukraine officials yesterday said they will make a new attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol. But an aide to the port city's mayor said later that the planned evacuation had not taken place.

Three buses carrying evacuees from Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday after three consecutive days of cancelled evacuation attempts that Ukraine blamed on Russia's lack of agreement.

Russian forces have besieged and bombarded Mariupol - home to more than 400,000 people before the war - for weeks, leaving a city in ruins.

A Russian strike yesterday killed at least five people and wounded 18 others in another Black Sea port city, Odessa, Kyiv said, warning that the toll would likely rise.

Ukraine's air force's southern command said on Facebook that two missiles hit a military facility and two hit residential buildings.

The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia's invasion is approaching 5.2 million, the UN refugee agency said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials acknowledged on Friday that Russian forces had taken more than three dozen small towns in their initial drive this past week to seize eastern Ukraine, offering the first glimpse of what promises to be a grinding effort by the Kremlin to achieve broader territorial gains in a new phase of the two-month-old war.