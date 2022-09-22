Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine, after Saudi mediation, says Riyadh

RIYADH - Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The list includes American, British, Swedish, Croatian and Moroccan nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane carrying the prisoners landed in the kingdom.

"The relevant Saudi authorities received and transferred them from Russia to the kingdom and are facilitating procedures for their respective countries," the statement said. REUTERS