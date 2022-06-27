Russia ready to supply Belarus with nuclear-capable missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin told his counterpart from Belarus on Saturday that Moscow would supply Minsk with missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

At a meeting with Mr Putin in St Petersburg, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko expressed concern about the "aggressive", "confrontational" and "repulsive" policies of its neighbours Lithuania and Poland.

He asked Mr Putin to help Belarus mount a "symmetrical response" to what he said were nuclear-armed flights by the US-led Nato alliance near its borders.

Mr Putin said he saw no need at present for a symmetrical response, but that Belarus' Russian-built Su-25 jets could, if necessary, be upgraded in Russian factories.

"We will transfer Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus, which can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions," a Foreign Ministry summary of the meeting quoted him as saying.

The Iskander-M, a mobile guided missile system codenamed "SS-26 Stone" by Nato, replaced the Soviet "Scud". Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500km and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

Parts of the meeting between the two men were televised.

"Minsk must be ready for anything, even the use of serious weaponry to defend our fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok," Mr Lukashenko said, putting Belarus and its close ally Russia under one umbrella.

In particular, he asked for help to make Belarus' military aircraft nuclear-capable.

Tensions between Russia and the West have soared since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine four months ago.

