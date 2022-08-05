Russia ready to discuss prisoner swap with US, Foreign Minister Lavrov says

MOSCOW (REUTERS, NYTIMES) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday (Aug 5) that Moscow is ready to discuss prisoner exchanges with Washington through an existing diplomatic channel.

"We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden," Lavrov said.

A Russian court sentenced United States basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges on Thursday.

Her sentencing could now pave the way for a US-Russia prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and a prolific Russian arms dealer.

The court's decision would place Griner to nine years in a penal colony, a harsh penalty that keeps her fate entwined with the geopolitical showdown over the war in Ukraine and ramps up already intense pressure on President Joe Biden to win her release.

The US government contends that she is among several Americans who have been "wrongfully detained" by Russia, used as bargaining chips in the increasingly hostile relationship between Moscow and Washington.

The Biden administration has offered a prisoner swap involving Griner, but Russian officials said it was premature to discuss a deal while her case was underway.