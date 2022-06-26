Russia rains missiles in Ukraine as war enters fifth month

KYIV • Russia started the fifth month of its invasion with what Ukraine's army called a "massive bombardment", including in far western areas some 1,200km from the Donbas front.

Dozens of missiles were launched across Ukraine from Belarus airspace for the first time, in what Ukraine said was "directly linked to Kremlin efforts to pull Belarus as a co-belligerent into the war". Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

The bombardment yesterday came a day after announcing a retreat from the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk.

Twenty rockets targeted the village of Desna in the northern Chernihiv region, Ukraine's northern military command said in a statement, adding that infrastructure was hit, but no casualties had yet been reported.

Belarus has provided logistic support to Moscow since the invasion, particularly in the first few weeks, and like Russia, has been targeted by Western sanctions - but is officially not involved in the conflict.

The strikes came ahead of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart and close ally Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia, yesterday.

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday condemned the decision by Brussels to grant Ukraine official European Union candidate status as a move to "contain Russia" geopolitically.

The decision "confirms that a geopolitical monopolisation of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) space is continuing actively in order to contain Russia," foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. The CIS was created in December 1991 by 11 ex-Soviet Union countries including Ukraine.

Ukraine's Western allies, meanwhile, will gather today at a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Germany, where President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak. US President Joe Biden will be attending the G-7 and a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance in Madrid this week.

In the face-to-face talks, the Western allies will take stock of the effectiveness of sanctions imposed so far against Moscow, consider possible new aid for Ukraine, and begin turning their eye to longer-term reconstruction plans.

The European Union offered a strong statement of support on Thursday when it granted Ukraine candidate status, although the path to membership is long.

After four months, the conflict remains focused on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces have finally given up a key hold-out, the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk.

Mr Sergiy Gaiday, governor of the Luhansk region that includes the city, said on Friday that the military had received the order to withdraw. "Remaining in positions that have been relentlessly shelled for months just doesn't make sense," he said on Telegram, adding that 90 per cent of the city had been damaged.

Capturing Sievierodonetsk and its twin across the river, Lysychansk, would effectively give the Russians control of the Luhansk region, and allow them to push further into the wider Donbas.

But Ukraine's retreat from Sievierodonetsk will not change the course of the war, said Mr Ivan Klyszcz, an international relations researcher at Estonia's University of Tartu.

"The big picture - of a slow war of entrenched positions - has hardly changed. We cannot expect a massive Russian breakthrough," he told AFP.

Separately, Russia said yesterday that its troops had killed up to 80 Polish fighters in "precision strikes" on a factory in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region.

Russia has also intensified its offensive in the northern city of Kharkiv in recent days.

An AFP team yesterday saw a 10-storey administrative building in the city-centre hit by missiles overnight, causing a fire but no casualties.

Meanwhile, the British defence ministry said yesterday that Russia had likely withdrawn several generals from key command roles in the Ukraine conflict this month.

"Since the start of June, the Russian high command has highly likely removed several generals from key operational command roles in the war in Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily Twitter update.

