Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also confirmed that a potential visit to Moscow by representatives from Britain, Germany and France was being worked on.

MOSCOW – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Nov 20 pushed back against the idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine and said what he called any form of “quasi membership” for Kyiv of the Western military alliance was totally unacceptable for Moscow, Russian state media reported.

Ryabkov made the comments a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said after a Berlin summit that the question of Ukraine’s NATO membership should be reopened.

US peace negotiator Jared Kushner, at the same event, also said that he and fellow negotiator Steve Witkoff had “gotten the Russians comfortable with the concept that any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5”.

That is a reference to the alliance’s key collective defence clause that deems an attack on one member an attack on all and obliges fellow alliance members to help restore order.

“I would like to say that even the notion of a formula for Ukraine’s quasi-membership of NATO, and the search for some sort of – in inverted commas – ‘creative solution’ in this area, is an option that is unacceptable to us. We discuss security guarantees first and foremost in terms of ensuring the security of our own country,” Ryabkov was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency after being asked whether NATO Article 5-style guarantees for Ukraine would be acceptable to Russia.

“As far as Ukraine is concerned, let them recognise the irrevocable nature of our demand that this state must not join NATO. When that happens, I think the issue of security guarantees can be discussed in one way or another,” Ryabkov was cited as adding.

Ryabkov also confirmed that a potential visit to Moscow by representatives from Britain, Germany and France was being worked on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov 19 that Russia had proposed that the European envoys come to Russia to clarify their position on Ukraine peace negotiations before the format of further talks is decided. REUTERS