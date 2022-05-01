Russia pounds Donbas, Kharkiv but Ukraine says it is holding on

KYIV/KHARKIV • Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region yesterday, as Ukraine's military said Moscow has failed to capture three target areas.

The Russians were trying to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk in the east, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a daily update.

"Not succeeding - the fighting continues," it said.

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv was separately hit by multiple Russian shelling yesterday, though President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces are making "tactical successes" in the region.

Ukraine has retained control of Kharkiv but the city has been repeatedly battered by Moscow's forces and still faces daily attacks. One person was killed and five others were injured as a result of enemy artillery and mortar strikes, officials say.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in remarks published early yesterday, said that if the United States and other Nato countries were truly interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they should stop sending weapons to Kyiv.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden's proposed US$33 billion (S$46 billion) aid package for Ukraine, including US$20 billion for weapons, has received bipartisan support.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that she hoped Congress would pass the package as soon as possible.

The war has turned cities to rubble, killed thousands of people and forced five million Ukrainians to flee abroad.

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv, Russia is now focusing on the east and south of Ukraine.

Moscow hopes to take full control of the eastern Donbas region made up of Luhansk and Donetsk, parts of which were already controlled by Russian-backed separatists before the invasion.

Moscow said yesterday that its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight.

Speaking about Kharkiv, President Zelensky said: "The situation in the Kharkiv region is tough. But our military, our intelligence, have important tactical successes."

He said in his latest televised address that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the "strategically important" village of Ruska Lozova, near Kharkiv, and evacuated hundreds of civilians.

Meanwhile, Britain's defence ministry said yesterday that Russia has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from failed advances in north-eastern Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports on what was happening on the ground.

In another development, Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy accused Russian forces of stealing hundreds of thousands of tonnes of grain in the areas they occupy, and said that he feared an additional 1.5 million tonnes were at risk of being stolen.

Ukraine had said on Thursday that Russian theft of grain from its territory was increasing the threat to global food security posed by disruptions to spring sowing and the blocking of Ukrainian ports.

The Kremlin said it had no information on the matter.

According to data from the International Grains Council, Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the 2020-21 season, selling 44.7 million tonnes abroad. The volume of exports has fallen sharply since the invasion.

