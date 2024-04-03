Russia pounded Ukraine with 3,000 bombs in March, Zelenskiy says

FILE PHOTO: People and traffic move through the city centre without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during 'Ukraine. Year 2024' conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 05:27 PM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 05:27 PM

KYIV - Russia fired over 3,000 guided aerial bombs, 600 drones and 400 missiles at Ukraine in March alone, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

Russia has stepped up its long-range air strike campaign on Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the last two weeks, destroying another chunk of a system already hobbled by previous Russian bombardments during the 25-month full-scale invasion.

Separately, Russia has increased its use of guided air-dropped bombs in frontline areas in recent months. These are dropped from warplanes well inside Russian-controlled territory, and glide towards their targets at high speed.

For Moscow, they have become an efficient way to drop vast amounts of explosives onto Ukrainian entrenchments and buildings near the front, an approach that favours blast power over accuracy. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top