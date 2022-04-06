Russia pivoting to offensive in eastern Ukraine: US official

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden's national security adviser said the United States believes Russia is repositioning forces to focus on an offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region and Luhansk province, in a major revision of Moscow's war goals.

"All indications are that Russia will seek to surround and overwhelm Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine," Mr Jake Sullivan said in a briefing on Monday.

The US expects that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would then "use tactical success to propagate a narrative of progress and downplay military failures", he said. "Russia has tried to subjugate the whole of Ukraine, and it has failed."

US predictions beginning late last year that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine turned out to be accurate, despite repeated denials from the Kremlin.

Mr Sullivan said the US now expects Moscow to focus on the Donbass and Luhansk regions while retaining the city of Kherson, in Ukraine's south, to maintain control of Crimea's water supply, and pressuring Kharkiv, in the north, to occupy Ukraine's military.

Russia will continue to strike targets across Ukraine by air, he said, "to cause military and economic damage and frankly to cause terror".

Mr Sullivan said the new phase of Russia's offensive could last "months or longer".

The US will continue to supply the Kyiv government with weaponry to fight back against the invasion, he said.

The Ukrainian military defeated Russia's attempted capture of Kyiv, forcing the Kremlin's forces to retreat from towns surrounding the capital over the past several days.

In the wake of the retreat, Ukrainian forces say they have discovered scores of atrocities by Russian forces, including a large-scale murder of civilians. The Kremlin has denied responsibility.

Mr Biden said on Monday that Mr Putin could face a war-crime trial over the alleged actions of his country's military.

Luhansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram on Monday: "We see that equipment is coming from different directions, they are bringing manpower, they are bringing fuel."

In a video message, he said: "We understand that they are preparing for a full-scale big breakthrough."

Mr Gaiday urged residents to leave the region as soon as possible. "Please don't wait for your homes to be bombed," he said in a separate video.

"Do not hesitate," he added, specifying that 1,000 people had been evacuated on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon plans to order and send to Ukraine 10 of the newest-model Switchblade drones armed with tank-busting warheads, in addition to previously announced deliveries of a less powerful version, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

The new Switchblade 600 weapons are part of US$300 million (S$407 million) in lethal military assistance announced by the Pentagon last Friday that will be contracted directly from industry instead of drawn from existing stocks, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified.

The White House said on March 16 that it was supplying 100 of the drones as part of a US$800 million package of weapons and gear taken from US inventories. But those systems are the "series 300" versions: 2.5kg drones designed to attack personnel and light vehicles.

The new 23kg model can fly more than 39km and loiter for 40 minutes before attacking with an anti-armour warhead.

