Russia orders Navalny's offices to suspend activities

MOSCOW • Russian prosecutors yesterday suspended the activities of Alexei Navalny's regional offices, in a move his team said would shut down the jailed opposition leader's movement.

The order comes after Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critic, last week ended a hunger strike to demand proper medical treatment in prison.

The Moscow City Court began proceedings into designating Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and its regional offices "extremist" after prosecutors requested they be added to a list run by Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee.

The court confirmed that the activities of the group's regional network were suspended, but clarified that prosecutors had the power to make the decision and said a final decision designating the group as extremist was due.

Navalny's office in Moscow said in a statement the group would already "no longer be able to work" as usual, and it would be "too dangerous for our employees and for our supporters".

The team vowed to continue fighting corruption, the ruling United Russia party and President Putin "in a personal capacity", adding: "It will not be easy to fight, but we will win absolutely, because there are many of us and we are strong."

Germany has condemned the order, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert saying that "using the instruments of fighting terror against politically undesirable opinions is in no way compatible with the principles of the rule of law".

Russian prosecutors last Friday said they had requested the extremism label for FBK and its regional offices because they are "creating conditions for the destabilisation of the social and socio-political situation", and accused them of working to alter "the foundations of the constitutional order".

There are 33 organisations on Russia's extremism list, including the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group and Al-Qaeda. The groups are banned from operating in Russia and participating in their activities can result in lengthy prison terms.

FBK's members had already faced routine police searches and arrests for their activism, with the pressure ballooning since Navalny, 44, returned to Russia in January from Germany where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack.

He was arrested on his return and is serving 21/2 years in a penal colony for violating parole terms on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.

Most of his top allies are under house arrest or have left the country, with several announcing publicly they were quitting FBK after prosecutors requested the extremism tag.

Earlier this month, a Russian court jailed FBK cameraman Pavel Zelensky for two years on charges of inciting extremism online. It cited two tweets saying that he hated Mr Putin, among other officials, adding they did not deserve to be alive.

FBK routinely releases probes into alleged graft by officials at all levels of government that are accompanied by YouTube videos that often go viral. It published its most notable investigation after Navalny was arrested, accusing Mr Putin of being gifted a luxurious property on the Black Sea coast.

The report helped spur mass anti-government protests over the winter, supported by FBK's nationwide network of offices.

Those offices also help organise Navalny's Smart Voting strategy, which urges voters to cast their ballots for the candidate most likely to defeat Kremlin-linked opponents. Navalny had staked out September's parliamentary polls as his next target.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE