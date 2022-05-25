Russia not chasing deadlines in Ukraine war, defence chief says

MOSCOW • Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu yesterday said Moscow was deliberately slowing its offensive in Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate, while a top security official said the country was not "chasing deadlines" as the conflict entered its fourth month.

Their comments signalled that Russia sees no quick end to the fighting, while seeking to dispel any impression that the drawn-out and costly "special military operation" has stalled.

Ukraine and its Western allies say the reality is that Russia has lost momentum after running into fierce Ukrainian resistance and suffering heavy losses in both men and equipment.

"Ceasefires are being declared and humanitarian corridors are being created in order to get people out of surrounded settlements," Mr Shoigu said in televised remarks on day 90 of the war.

"Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but this is done deliberately to avoid casualties among the civilian population," he told defence ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a military alliance of Russia and five other former Soviet republics.

In separate comments, Mr Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of President Vladimir Putin's Security Council, said all of Mr Putin's goals in Ukraine would be met because truth was on Russia's side.

"All the goals set by the President will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, because truth, including historical truth, is on our side," Mr Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper. "We are not chasing deadlines," he added.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to "de-Nazify" and "demilitarise" its neighbour. But Russian forces have encountered multiple setbacks and suffered significant losses during the three-month campaign.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia launched an unprovoked act of aggression and slapped a series of sanctions on Moscow. A latest round involving a Russian oil embargo is being discussed by the EU.

But Hungary said it was unlikely to drop its opposition to the measure soon, its leader Viktor Orban told Brussels in a letter seen by AFP yesterday.

"Looking at the gravity of the issues still open, it is very unlikely that a comprehensive solution could be found before the special meeting of the European Council on May 30-31," Mr Orban wrote in the letter to European Council chief Charles Michel.

On Monday, Germany had said that a European agreement on the embargo was possible "within a few days".

Brussels initially proposed that most member states halt Russian crude imports over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of the year.

But Hungary has said supporting the plan in its current form would "completely destroy" the security of its energy supply.

Brussels has offered Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia long grace periods to phase out their imports of Russian oil but that has not yet convinced Budapest to budge.

Hungary, often the odd one out in EU decision-making, has demanded an exemption from the embargo for at least four years and wants €800 million (S$1.2 billion) in EU funds to re-tool a refinery and boost the capacity of a pipeline to Croatia.

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine has prompted EU states to try and rapidly reduce their dependence on Russian energy imports, including natural gas.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on Kyiv's allies to pressure Moscow into a prisoner exchange.

"We do not need the Russian servicemen, we only need ours," Mr Zelensky said.

"We are ready for an exchange even tomorrow."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS