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Russia must show it is serious about ceasefire at Abu Dhabi talks, Germany's Merz says

BERLIN, Nov 3 - Russia must show it is serious about a ceasefire and peace agreement at talks in Abu Dhabi next week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said as he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin on Tuesday.

Merz said that a new round of talks between negotiators from Ukraine, the United States and Russia was "the right step" to help bring fighting to an end and that it was essential that Europe be part of the process.

"But I would also say it is important for Russia to finally engage in serious negotiations on a ceasefire and a subsequent peace agreement. I have not seen any sign of this so far," he told reporters.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi, on November 10 and 11 — the first direct Ukraine-Russia talks since February — is expected to discuss security guarantees, an "energy ceasefire" and a truce in the Black Sea to guarantee food exports, Zelenskiy said.

Merz said any lasting agreement would need to involve European countries, which have so far been largely shut out of efforts led by US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Looking ahead to a December meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 countries in Miami, Merz said Zelenskiy should also be present if Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In my view, it is completely unacceptable for third countries to discuss Ukraine’s future without involving Ukraine itself," he said.

"But these must also genuinely lead to an end to hostilities," he said.

Merz said Germany, the country currently making the largest contribution to supporting Ukraine, would continue its military support.

"We are doing this in our own interests, in the interests of Europe, and in the interests of a stable political order in Europe," he said. REUTERS