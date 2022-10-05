Russia moves on with annexation plan despite military retreats

KYIV - Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a hurry to finalise his plan to annex four Ukrainian regions, as his forces are being pushed back by Ukraine on two separate battlefield fronts, shrinking the amount of seized territory he controls.

The Upper House of Russia's Parliament earlier on Tuesday voted to approve the four regions' incorporation, which taken together represent around 18 per cent of Ukraine. The Kremlin said Mr Putin's signature - the final stage in the process - was likely later in the day.

Russia does not completely control any of the four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - it says it is annexing, and the Kremlin has said it has yet to determine the final borders of the annexed territory.

Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions have been forced to retreat in recent days, and appear to be struggling to stop a well-equipped Ukrainian army.

Moscow is hoping a "partial mobilisation" that it announced two weeks ago could help turn the tide.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was cited by the RIA news agency on Tuesday as saying that Moscow has so far called up more than 200,000 reservists out of a planned 300,000 men.

However, many Russian men have fled the country rather than fight in Ukraine, and Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to men who want to avoid getting drafted. Some Russians are making journeys of thousands of kilometres by car, train and plane to escape.

In their biggest breakthrough in the south since the seven-month war began, Ukrainian forces recaptured several villages in an advance along the strategic Dnipro River on Monday, said Ukrainian officials and a Russian-installed leader in the area.

In the east, Ukrainian forces have been expanding an offensive after capturing the main Russian bastion in the north of Donetsk - the city of Lyman - hours after Mr Putin proclaimed the annexation of the province last week.

Mr Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed leader in occupied parts of Ukraine's Kherson province, told Russian state television that Ukrainian troops had recaptured the southern town of Dudchany along the west bank of the Dnipro River, which bisects the country. Dudchany is about 30km south of where the front stood before Monday's breakthrough, indicating Ukraine's fastest advance of the war in the south.

In a decree on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky formally declared any talks with Mr Putin "impossible", while leaving the door open to talks with Russia if it got a new leader.

The Kremlin said what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine would not end if Kyiv ruled out talks, adding that it "takes two sides to negotiate".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow did not want to take part in "nuclear rhetoric" spread by the West, after Britain's Times newspaper reported that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation had warned members Mr Putin might test an atomic weapon on Ukraine's border. The newspaper reported that Russia had moved a train thought to be linked to a unit responsible for nuclear munitions.

The Kremlin also praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war, after Kyiv rebuked Mr Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.

Mr Musk had proposed that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under United Nations auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.

