Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit

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Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) National Public Organisation and participants in its 21st Congress and Forum via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 15, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 16 - Russia has moved to place local assets of French, German, Swedish and Dutch companies under temporary management, according to a decree by President Vladimir Putin, as EU ties hit a new low over the bloc's support for Ukraine.

Thursday's decree listed assets belonging to French flooring maker Tarkett, German packaging maker Menshen, Swedish packaging maker Sverige International Holdings and Dutch packaging maker Sonoco.

It follows a similar move last month against food giant Nestle and retailers Auchan and Metro. The Kremlin said the measure was a response to EU nations' role in the war and stressed it was "reversible."

The latest move against European companies came ahead of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appearance at an EU summit on Friday, amid reports that the United States could seek control of some Russian assets frozen in Europe. REUTERS