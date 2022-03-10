Russia may refuse to return leased aircraft: Draft law

Western sanctions have forced Russian carriers to cancel international flights for fear that their aircraft will be confiscated. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The Russian government plans to order local airlines to pay for leased aircraft in roubles and bar them from returning planes to foreign companies if the latter cancel the lease, according to a draft law published on Thursday (March 10).

Western sanctions introduced in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine have forced Russian carriers to cancel international flights for fear that their aircraft will be arrested.

The sanctions have also frozen much of Russia's foreign reserves and forced authorities to look for ways to limit foreign currency outflows.

Under a law drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airlines will pay their leases in roubles throughout 2022.

If a foreign lessor terminates the agreement, a special government commission is to decide whether the aircraft can be returned; it can rule that the aircraft must stay in Russia.

