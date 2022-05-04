Russia may formally declare war on Ukraine after setbacks

With President Vladimir Putin's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine failing to deliver the blitzkrieg-like victory he had hoped for, the strongman leader may now officially declare war on the neighbouring country as soon as next Monday, according to Western officials.

"I think he will try to move from his 'special operation'," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC Radio last week. "He's been rolling the pitch, laying the ground for being able to say, 'Look, this is now a war against Nazis, and what I need is more people. I need more Russian cannon fodder'."

A declaration of war would amount to a significant shift in Russia's stance in the conflict: the Kremlin has thus far abstained from using words such as "war" and "invasion" to describe its actions.

But with the military taking what is by most accounts a savage beating from Ukrainians defending their homeland - with Russian troop losses pegged as high as 10,000 in some of the latest estimates - Moscow's calculus may boil down to the need for fresh troops to press its offensive in the south and east of the country.

If Mr Putin decides to issue a formal declaration of war, it would enable the full mobilisation of his nation's reserve forces to engage in a major escalation in hostilities.

What is more, Russia may transition into a wartime economy focused on military production to achieve its goals in Ukraine, which would enable requisitioning of raw materials and greater manufacturing of arms and armoured vehicles.

A state of war may also galvanise Russian public support for the invasion of Ukraine. This would permit conscription of new recruits into the army, as provided for in the Russian Constitution. A declaration of war on or before May 9 would be largely symbolic, with the day known as "Victory Day" in the Russian calendar to mark the defeat of Nazi forces in World War II in 1945.

The speculation over whether Russia will formally declare war on Ukraine notwithstanding, fighting continues to rage in Ukraine's south and east as Russia seeks to achieve its stated goal of safeguarding the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

According to the United States ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Mr Michael Carpenter, Russia's goal was to carve out swathes of land before conducting referenda in the occupied regions and annexing the territories.

The fiercest fighting yesterday was reported in the besieged port city of Mariupol by the Sea of Azov - where Ukrainian forces ensconced within a labyrinthine steel complex were seeking to prevent the total capture of the city - as well as the Black Sea port city of Odesa, which was largely shut down yesterday amid fears of saboteurs seeking to assist would-be Russian occupiers.

Russian military conducts fresh artillery, air strikes on Mariupol steel plant

The Russian army conducted artillery and air strikes on the Azovstal steel plant yesterday in a bid to drive out fighters of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion and other Ukrainian troops from their entrenched positions.

The Russian Defence Ministry justified the strikes by accusing the besieged Ukrainians of using a pause in the fighting for the evacuation of civilians to once again take up combat positions within the plant.

The fresh attacks came as dozens of fresh evacuees from the ruins of Mariupol reached the city of Zaporizhzhia, with hospitals readied for treatment of wounds and malnutrition.

Not all refugees have been heading towards Ukrainian-held territory, however. According to Russian officials, almost 1.1 million people have been evacuated to Russia.

Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry said yesterday that it had used high-precision missiles to devastate a logistics centre located at a military airfield near Odesa - a tactic that was used just two days prior, on Sunday, to destroy American-and European-supplied weaponry.

"Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed," a statement from the ministry said, referring to Turkish-made drones.

In more action, Ukraine said Russian forces were pushing to take the towns of Rubizhne and Popasna from the direction of the city of Izium, with the objective of pressing on towards the city of Kharkiv.

The Ukrainians, on their part, claimed to have conducted a major strike on Russia's command centre in Izium, killing Major-General Andrei Simonov and 200 troops but missing the chief of the general staff of the Russian military, General Valery Gerasimov, who had just concluded a secret visit to the facility.