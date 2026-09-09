Russia markets drone-like missiles in Egypt during Su-57 jet's Africa air show debut

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EL ALAMEIN, Egypt, Sept 9 - Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport showed off drone-like missiles for its Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation stealth jet fighter in Egypt on Wednesday as the warplane made its African air show debut.

The jet roared over the arid landscape outside the El Alamein International Airport near the Mediterranean coast during the second installment of an exhibition meant to position Egypt as a gateway to African and Middle Eastern markets.

On display in Russia's section of the airfield were S-71M and S-71K missiles, which combine features of cruise missiles and low-cost attack drones, according to defence industry outlets.

The airshow in El Alamein marked the first time the missiles were displayed publicly, though they have previously been used in combat, said a Rosoboronexport representative, who spoke on condition he not be named.

"It's not a drone, it's not a missile, it's something [like] both," he told Reuters.

The export model of the Su-57, a rival to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II, has previously been shown in China, India and the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine said it hit an Su-57 at an air base inside Russia in 2024.

Elsewhere at the airshow, China displayed its J-16 fighter jet, just weeks after the warplane took part in joint military exercises with Egypt in the aircraft's first deployment to Africa.

Companies from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt also featured heavily at the exhibition, hawking products for an era of war increasingly dominated by drones as military delegations from countries such as Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Kuwait browsed their booths.

Mohammed Al-Sayed, a consultant at the Egyptian private defence company Amstone International Group, said turnout reflected interest in Egypt as a gateway to African and Arab defence markets. REUTERS