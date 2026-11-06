Russian ‘Male State’ founder denies links to fake bomb threats in Europe

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An Aer Lingus plane is seen at Evreux military air base on Nov 5, after being diverted to France following a bomb threat.

MOSCOW - The founder of the “Male State”, a Russian radical misogynist movement banned in 2021 for “extremism”, denied on Nov 6 any links with fake bomb threats in Europe.

Commercial flights in Europe have been hit by hoax bomb threats this week, forcing authorities to reroute some planes or escort civilian aircraft with fighter jets.

E-mails sent to the Rome and Sofia airports were signed “the fighters of the Male State”, according to the text seen by AFP and the company operating Rome airport.

The founder of the “Male State”, Vladislav Pozdniakov, said on social media Nov 6 that the “movement does not exist since 2021”.

“Those who are organising on the territory of European countries provocations from this ‘brand’ are acting in their interests, just using someone else’s flag,” he said on Telegram.

“Not that I am particularly concerned about Europe, its security or its economy (in fact, I could not care less about it),” he added.

European authorities are scrambling to identify the sources of the threats.

The “Male State” was founded in 2016 by Pozdniakov – a blogger and fitness coach – initially as a community on the Russian social network VK.

It then took on a semi-political character, with an ideology blending misogyny and nationalism.

The movement, which never gained much traction, was best known for its online harassment campaigns until it was declared “extremist” and banned by Russian authorities in 2021. AFP