Russia makes $33.7b from energy sales to China, India

MOSCOW • Russia has pocketed US$24 billion (S$33.7 billion) from selling energy to China and India in just three months following its invasion of Ukraine, showing how higher global prices are limiting efforts by the United States and Europe to punish President Vladimir Putin.

China spent US$18.9 billion on Russian oil, gas and coal in the three months to the end of May, almost double the amount a year earlier, latest customs data shows.

Meanwhile, India shelled out US$5.1 billion in the same period, more than five times the value of a year ago.

That is an extra US$13 billion in revenue from both countries compared with the same months last year. The higher spending is helping to make up for decreased purchases from the US and some other nations that have halted or slowed buying to punish Russia for the war.

The bans have sent prices for alternative supplies soaring and spurred crippling inflation that threatens to send major economies into recession.

The buying spree is unlikely to end any time soon, with energy prices much higher than they were at this time last year, even accounting for the steep discounts to global benchmarks Russia is offering to entice purchasers.

On a volume basis, China's imports continued a slow uptick last month, while India may have incentive to boost purchases even further in the coming months as a European Union ban on Russian oil takes effect.

BLOOMBERG