Russia-led troops leave Kazakhstan as deployment to quell unrest ends

ALMATY • A Russia-led military bloc began pulling its troops out of Kazakhstan yesterday after a week-long deployment during the worst bout of unrest in the Central Asian nation's post-Soviet history.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) last week after initially peaceful protests, triggered by a sharp increase in car fuel prices, turned violent in many big cities.

The Moscow-led CSTO is often touted by Russia as a Nato equivalent but it had previously been reluctant to interfere in unrest in Central Asia - a region with long historical ties to Russia.

"Thanks to your arrival, Kazakh military and security forces were able to carry out their immediate task of locating and detaining bandits," Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister Mukhamedzhan Talasov told CSTO troops at a departure ceremony in Almaty yesterday.

The Kazakhstan authorities announced the completion of what they called an "anti-terrorist operation" in most of the country on Wednesday, although they have yet to declare its biggest city, Almaty, fully secure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that the violence was reminiscent of "colour revolutions" instigated by foreign meddling.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern over the Russian deployment, prompting an angry response from the Kremlin. "Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Mr Blinken had earlier warned.

US-Russian relations remain at crisis point over a build-up of Russian troops near another of Russia's neighbours, Ukraine, despite international talks this week.

It was unclear how many troops out of about 2,500 sent in by the CSTO were leaving immediately. The alliance has said the peacekeeping contingent would take 10 days to fully withdraw.

CSTO troops were first deployed to government buildings in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan, away from the centres of unrest, and later guarded some key infrastructure in Almaty, such as large power plants.

The authorities have detained almost 10,000 people over the unrest that saw some protesters attacking security forces, capturing and torching government buildings, and looting shops. They have said some of the attackers were foreigners trained by Islamist militants.

Mr Tokayev has said this justified CSTO involvement, although he has not specified who the foreigners were. He has dismissed some of his senior security officials, who were later charged with treason.

