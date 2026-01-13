Russia launches year's most concentrated barrage on Ukraine's two largest cities, officials and media say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV, Jan 13 - Russian forces launched the year’s most intense wave of missile attacks on Ukraine’s two largest cities early on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials and media said, killing four people in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said the capital came under a short but intense attack from missiles.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in the city, but there was no immediate word on casualties or damage.

Telegram channels monitoring Ukraine said about 20 ballistic missiles were launched within about an hour overnight, in what they described as the most sustained strike on Ukraine so far this year.

Reuters could not independently verify the Telegram reports. Ukraine's armed forces did not immediately comment on the full scale of the attack. There was no comment from Russia about the strikes.

In Kharkiv, 30 km (18 miles) from the border and also a frequent Russian target, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people had died in a strike on the outskirts of the city.

Syniehubov said six people were injured.

Russia has repeatedly struck Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones since launching its invasion in February 2022, targeting energy infrastructure and leaving millions without power and heating in winter, as Kyiv’s defences strain to intercept attacks. REUTERS