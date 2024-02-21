Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say

LONDON - Russia does not have sufficient domestic ammunition production to meet its needs in the Ukraine war, Western officials said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russia's military industry is also struggling with the impact of sanctions, the officials said, adding that the country's inability to access Western components was undermining its ability to produce new systems and repair old ones.

"Russia's domestic ammunition production capabilities are currently insufficient for meeting the needs of the Ukraine conflict," the Western officials said.

"Sanctions are hitting the Russian military industrial complex hard, causing severe delays and increasing costs."

The Western officials summary of the situation comes as the Ukraine war enters its third year, with Vladimir Putin's Russia in the ascendancy after taking control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, and amid warnings that Ukraine is running out of ammunition. REUTERS

