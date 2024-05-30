Russia is finalising work on 'retaliatory measures' against EU over ban on some Russian media

Spokeswoman of Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends the annual press conference held by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/ File Photo
Updated
May 30, 2024, 08:14 PM
Published
May 30, 2024, 08:04 PM

MOSCOW - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was finalising a proposal for "retaliatory measures" against the European Union over the bloc's ban on the broadcast of four Russian media outlets on its territory.

The EU said earlier this month it was suspending the distribution of the Voice of Europe, the RIA Novosti news agency and the Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspapers.

The European Council said in a statement it was acting because the outlets "have been essential and instrumental in bringing forward and supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had earlier warned of an extremely painful response to the ban.

On Thursday, she told a news briefing that response was in its final stages of preparation and would be submitted for approval in the coming days. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top