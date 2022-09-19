Russia intensifying attacks on Ukraine civilian targets: UK

IZYUM - Russia has widened its strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in the past week following setbacks on the battlefield and is likely to expand its target range farther, Britain has said.

Ukrainians who returned to the north-eastern area retaken in Kyiv's lightning advance earlier this month were searching for their dead, while Russian artillery and air strikes kept pounding targets across Ukraine's east.

Five civilians were killed in Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region over the past day, and in Nikopol, farther west, several dozen residential buildings, gas pipelines and power lines were hit, said regional governors on Sunday.

Britain's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, including a power grid and a dam, have intensified over the past seven days.

"As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike, in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government," it said in an intelligence update.

Ukraine has also launched a major offensive to recapture territory in the south, where it hopes to trap thousands of Russian troops cut off from supplies on the west bank of the Dnipro River, and retake Kherson.

Kherson is the only large Ukrainian city that Russia has captured intact since the start of the war.

On Sunday, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of provoking fighting in Kherson, after Russian official media Vesti-Crimea broadcast a video on Saturday evening showing an exchange of fire around two armoured vehicles near Kherson's train station.

"There was a clash in the centre of Kherson between sections of the Russian armed forces patrolling the streets of the city and an unidentified group of people," said the Russian-installed administration of Kherson on Telegram.

On Sunday morning, Ukrainian southern army command spokesman Natalia Gumeniuk said: "Yesterday's shootings and explosions in Kherson are provocations by the occupiers."

Ms Gumeniuk added she had previously "warned that provocations are planned in the south between Sept 17 and 20... to damage the image of the armed forces of Ukraine".

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that the authorities had found a mass grave containing the bodies of 17 soldiers in Izyum in eastern Ukraine, some of which he said bore signs of torture.

Izyum residents have been searching for dead relatives at a forest grave site where emergency workers began exhuming bodies last week. The causes of death for those at the grave site have not yet been established, although residents say some died in an air strike.

Last week, Ukrainian officials said they had found 440 bodies in the woodlands near Izyum. They said most of the dead were civilians and the causes of death had not been established.

The Kremlin has not commented on the discovery of the graves, but in the past, Moscow had repeatedly denied deliberately attacking civilians or committing atrocities.

Izyum's mayor said on Sunday that exhumations at the site would continue for another two weeks.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday his country was "steadfast in its support of Ukraine", and would continue to provide aid to the country as it defends itself against the months-long invasion.

Mr Trudeau, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, was scheduled to meet Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday evening.

REUTERS, AFP