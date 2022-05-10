Russia intensifying attacks at Mariupol steel plant, says Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA • Russian forces yesterday used tanks and artillery in "storming operations" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where the city's last defenders are holed up, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said.

Russia has declared victory in Mariupol, a strategic city on the Sea of Azov, but the sprawling steel works remains in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.

Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk gave few details and it was not clear whether Russian forces had launched a new operation at Azovstal. Reuters could not verify the situation at the plant.

"The enemy continues to blockade our units in the area of the Azovstal factory, and is conducting storming operations with the support of tank and artillery fire," he told an online briefing.

Raising the prospect of Russia stepping up its assault on the steel works further, he said: "The possibility of a renewal of its bombardment from Tu-22 M3 bombers is not excluded."

Russia has previously denied assertions by Ukrainian officials that it has tried to storm the steel works.

Ukrainian officials said heavy fighting was under way in the country's east, while four high-precision Onyx missiles fired from the Russian-controlled Crimea peninsula had struck the Odesa area in south-western Ukraine, where European Council president Charles Michel made a surprise visit yesterday.

Mr Michel was forced to break off a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and take cover when the missiles struck, said a European Union official.

The governor of Mykolaiv, also in the south-west, said overnight strikes were very heavy.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said Russian forces were trying to advance in eastern Ukraine, where the situation was "difficult", but had moved back from the city of Kharkiv, where a local official reported heavy Russian shelling.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the deaths of dozens of people in the Russian bombing of a school in the eastern city of Bilohorivka on Saturday.

"About 60 people were killed, civilians, who simply hid at the school, sheltering from shelling," he said. There was no response from Moscow, which says it does not target civilians.

Three more civilians were killed in Kharkiv and three in the Luhansk region, said its governor Serhiy Gaidai. It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.

"Today, we do not know what to expect from the enemy, what terrible thing they might do, so please go out onto the street as little as possible, stay in the shelters," Mr Gaidai said yesterday.

In Luhansk and Donetsk, half a dozen Russian attacks were repulsed, with tanks and armoured combat vehicles destroyed, he said.

Mr Viktor Andrusiv, an adviser to the interior minister, said Ukraine was awaiting delivery of more sophisticated weapons and expecting further attacks from Russia.

In the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230km north-west of Mariupol, dozens of people who had fled the city and nearby occupied areas waited to register in a carpark set up for evacuees.

"There are lots of people still in Mariupol who want to leave but can't," said history teacher Viktoria Andreyeva, 46, who said she had just reached the city after leaving her bombed home in Mariupol with her family in mid-April.

Separatists said a total of 408 people were evacuated from Mariupol over the past 24 hours, including 65 children.

Ukraine has said that all women, children and elderly civilians who were in Azovstal have now left. Russia has said that the eva-cuation of civilians from the plant is complete.

Mariupol is key to Moscow's efforts to link the Crimean peninsula and the parts of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in Donbas controlled by separatists.

On Sunday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said he visited Mariupol, becoming the country's most senior government official yet to set foot in the city after weeks of Russian bombardment.

Mr Khusnullin, who is in charge of construction and urban development, said on Telegram he had also visited the eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha among other territories "liberated" by Russian forces.

"Restoration of peaceful life begins in the regions. There is a lot of work to be done. We will help, in particular... with providing humanitarian aid," he wrote in a Telegram post.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS