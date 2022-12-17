Russia insists will not use biological weapons

GENEVA - Russia will not use biological weapons, a senior Russian diplomat said on Friday, amid concerns that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is increasing the risk of weapons of mass destruction being used.

Mr Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy head of the Russian foreign ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, insisted Russia unleashing biological weapons was “not an issue at all”.

Moscow, he told reporters, was “fully and totally committed to its obligations” under international treaties banning the use of biological and chemical weapons and bacteriological agents.

“We do not have any programmes in the military sphere related to biological weapons,” he said.

“All our activities in the biological sphere are totally for peaceful purposes and not more than that.”

Mr Vorontsov was speaking on the sidelines of the three-week Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) review conference in Geneva, which was due to wrap up later on Friday.

He said questions raised about the threat of such weapons from Russia were merely aimed at shifting the focus away from what he claimed was “the real problem” – allegedly nefarious United States activity in Ukraine.

Since Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine began in late February, Moscow has repeatedly accused Washington of being involved in the alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

In October, it called in vain on the United Nations Security Council to investigate its accusations.