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Russia hopes to reduce its isolation by getting posts at UN telecoms agency

Moscow’s chances of securing such posts are higher because some states now want to normalise trade and security relations with Russia.

GENEVA – Russia hopes to win senior posts at the UN telecommunications agency on Nov 16, in what diplomats say are efforts by Moscow to reduce its international isolation over its war in Ukraine and to gain more control over digital technology.

Unwillingness to publicly oppose Russia has been slowly building at the United Nations, UN diplomats say, with some countries starting to rebuild trade and security relations with Russia as the conflict drags on.

Some UN diplomats say Russia is capitalising on a growing sense of war weariness to seek posts that might increase its influence in the United Nations.

Moscow hopes to secure two senior roles at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in elections for dozens of posts at a meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar, decided by the ITU’s 194 members.

“(Their election) would demonstrate that Russia is back in the multilateral system. The UN system has Ukraine fatigue,” said a Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Russia failed in an attempt to secure a seat on the board of the World Health Organization in 2025 and did not win enough votes in 2023 to return to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, the UN’s top human rights body.

Moscow’s chances of securing such posts are higher because some states now want to normalise trade and security relations with Russia, and do not want to openly oppose it at the UN, another UN diplomat said.

Russia’s diplomatic mission at the UN in Geneva declined to comment.

Destruction and cyberattacks

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, said Russian attacks had caused over US$2.5 billion (S$3.22 billion) in telecommunications damage in Ukraine, excluding cyberattacks.

“Such behaviour should not be rewarded,” he told Reuters.

The ITU, one of the oldest UN agencies, is headquartered in Geneva but holds major conferences around the world. Founded in 1865 to harmonise telegraph services, it allocates global radio spectrum and helps set standards for AI and emerging technologies.

Countries vie hard for ITU posts because winning can give them more influence on important topics such as AI standards and global radio spectrum allocation.

American Doreen Bogdan-Martin was re-elected as ITU secretary-general at the Doha meeting on Nov 12 .

Western diplomats worry about what they consider the bad optics of having Russia in leadership posts and its growing sway over telecommunications policy.

The Geneva-based ITU has previously upheld complaints that Russia interferes with satellite signals, and one proposal, which is led by Lithuania and is under consideration, aims at stronger measures against such attacks.

One of the posts sought by Russia is on the Radio Regulations Board, which oversees these complaints. It is competing against Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for two seats in its region.

Another is a position on the 48-member council that has influence over the agency’s budget, strategy and administration. REUTERS