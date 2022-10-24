Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation

MYKOLAIV - Russia fired missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of Mykolaiv, destroying an apartment block, and said the war was trending towards “uncontrolled escalation” in a flurry of telephone calls to Western defence ministers.

The strike on the shipbuilding town about 35km northwest of the front line in Kherson came as Russia ordered 60,000 people to flee the region “to save your lives” in the face of a Ukrainian counter offensive.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the “rapidly deteriorating situation” in phone calls with British, French and Turkish counterparts, the ministry said.

He also spoke by phone with United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for the second time in three days. The Pentagon said Mr Austin told Mr Shoigu he “rejected any pretext for Russian escalation”.

Without providing evidence, Mr Shoigu said Ukraine could escalate by using a “dirty bomb”, or conventional explosives laced with radioactive material.

Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect its territory with its nuclear arsenal.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the accusation as “absurd” and “dangerous”, adding: “Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.”

In a joint statement after the talks, Britain, France and the US said they were committed to supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and rejected Russia’s warning about a “dirty bomb”.

“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” they said.

“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”

Communication channels

Sunday’s missile strike in Mykolaiv wiped out the top floor of the apartment block, sending shrapnel and debris across a plaza and into neighbouring buildings, Reuters witnessed. No fatalities were recorded.

“After the first blast, I tried to get out, but the door was stuck,” said Mr Oleksandr Mezinov, 50, who was woken from his bed by the blasts. “After a minute or two, there was a second loud blast. Our door was blown into the corridor.”