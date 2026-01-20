Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, cutting power, water supplies

Jan 20 - Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, triggering cuts in power and water supplies, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a strike on the east bank of the Dnipro River had disrupted both power and water supplies. A non-residential building had been hit and one person injured, he said.

Unofficial Telegram news channels posted photos of darkened high-rise apartment buildings.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said a storage area had been damaged and several cars set ablaze. REUTERS

