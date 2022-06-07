Russia hits Kyiv again after recent focus on front lines in east, south

KYIV • Russia has struck Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month, while President Vladimir Putin warned he would strike new targets in Ukraine if Western nations supplied the country with longer-range missiles.

In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where Russia has concentrated its forces recently, Ukraine officials said a counter-attack had retaken half of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he travelled to Lysychansk, south of Sievierodonetsk, and Soledar. The trips were rare outings for him outside the capital Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb 24.

"What you all deserve is victory - that is the most important thing. But not at any cost," Mr Zelensky told Ukrainian troops in a video released on Sunday night.

Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk are in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region.

Both regions make up the Donbas - Ukraine's industrial heartland - which Russia claims it is on a mission to "liberate".

In the Kyiv attack, one person was hospitalised though there were no immediate reports of deaths. Dark smoke could be seen from many kilometres away after Russia's attack on two outlying districts on Sunday.

Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine.

The strike was a sudden reminder of war in Kyiv where normal life has largely returned since Russian forces were driven from its outskirts in March.

Mr Putin warned the West that Russia would strike new targets if the United States started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, Tass news agency reported on Sunday.

The US said last week that it would send new, advanced medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. Britain said yesterday it too will send long-range missile systems to Ukraine. If Washington were to deliver longer-range rockets, "we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting", Mr Putin said.

He dismissed the impact of Western drones, saying Russia had been "cracking them like nuts".

Ukraine said Russia had carried out the Kyiv strike using long-range air-launched missiles fired from heavy bombers as far away as the Caspian Sea.

Ukraine's nuclear power operator said a Russian cruise missile had flown "critically low" over the country's second largest nuclear power plant.

Sunday's attack was the first big strike on Kyiv since late April when a missile killed a journalist. Russia has recently focused its destructive might on front lines in the east and south, although it occasionally strikes elsewhere in what Moscow calls a campaign to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.

Russia said yesterday it would respond to Western deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine by pushing back Ukrainian forces further from Russia's border.

"The longer the range of the systems that will be delivered, the further we will move back the Nazis from that line from which threats to Russian-speakers and the Russian Federation may come," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference. Since the start of its invasion, Russia has said it aims to clear Ukraine of "Nazis", a line rejected by Kyiv and the West as baseless war propaganda.

Meanwhile, the website of Russia's Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities appeared to have been hacked, with an Internet search for the site leading to a "Glory to Ukraine" sign in Ukrainian. Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data was protected. RIA said other media outlets had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data.

