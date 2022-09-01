Russia hits grain silos at major Ukrainian port

KYIV - Grain silos at Ukraine's second-biggest port, Mykolaiv, were hit by Russian shelling of the city on Tuesday, causing a fire that was still burning on Wednesday.

"As a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv, grain silos at an infrastructure facility in the Korabelny district caught fire," said Ukraine's emergency service. "Firefighting continues."

It published photos showing holes in the metal roofs of at least two silos and fire brigades pouring water on damaged facilities. A 200 sq m area was affected, it said, without giving further details.

There are several major grain terminals in Mykolaiv, and some have already come under attack during the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Ukraine is conducting a counter-offensive in the area, which has come under constant shelling in recent weeks, to try to push Russian troops out of the city of Kherson to the south-east and drive them back towards Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Viterra, partly owned by commodity group Glencore, is one of several international grain merchants with facilities in Mykolaiv, which lies on the Southern Bug river close to the Black Sea.

Its port terminal caught fire in June, but there was no information on whether it had been affected this time around.

Ukraine's grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were reopened under a deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv. These ports are able to load and send abroad 100 to 150 cargo ships per month.

Ukrainian officials have said they also want to open Mykolaiv port for grain exports.

Meanwhile, a mission sent by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia, from where it was set to travel to a Russian-occupied power station.

The IAEA mission, headed by the organisation's chief Rafael Grossi, intends to inspect the Zaporizhzhia plant after its territory was repeatedly shelled over the last month, with Ukraine and Russia trading blame over the attacks.

Ukraine urged Russia on Wednesday to halt its shelling of the route to be taken by the IAEA.

The 14-strong team set off from Kyiv in the morning, with a convoy that included nine white United Nations-marked cars.

The team was expected to continue the final leg of its journey to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant this morning on a route through Russian-occupied territory.

As the team set off from Kyiv, Ukraine accused Russian forces of firing on Energodar, a town with a pre-war population of some 50,000 people situated next to the plant. The area was repeatedly shelled at the weekend.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook: "The Russian occupying forces must stop shelling the corridors to be used by the IAEA mission and not obstruct its activities at the plant."

The fate of Europe's largest atomic facility, which is located on the front line of the fighting, has stoked fears of a nuclear disaster.

Mr Grossi said after arriving in Zaporizhzhia: "The mission at the plant will take a few days.

"My mission is... to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe."

Earlier in the day, Mr Grossi said the team had received explicit safety guarantees for its journey to the plant.

"These are very complex operations," he said. "We are going into a war zone, we're going to occupied territory, and this requires explicit guarantees not only from the Russian Federation, but also from the Republic of Ukraine, and we have been able to secure that."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE