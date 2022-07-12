Russia finds first case of monkeypox in a man who travelled around Europe

Confirmed cases of monkeypox in more than 50 countries have exceeded 7,600. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia registered its first case of monkeypox, consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday (July 12).

The watchdog said in a statement that the disease was discovered in a young man who had returned from a trip around European countries.

The risk of infection to others was limited, it said.

"The disease is proceeding in a mild form. There is no threat to life," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa.

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600.

