Russia fights back despite troop shortage, Ukraine's recent gains

MOSCOW - The Kremlin is on the back foot after suffering a military reversal in Ukraine, but its forces are still holding key positions in the Donbas region and putting up a fierce fight against Kyiv's troops near Kherson in the south.

There are signs the Kremlin may also be redeploying forces to protect Crimea, which Russia annexed as the main prize of its 2014 campaign, in the event Ukraine is able to break through its lines.

In the Kremlin, the shock at the sudden and striking battlefield reversals is increasingly giving way to a grim resignation and a determination to continue escalating the fight, stepping up strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure deep behind the lines, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Publicly, Russia denies aiming at civilian targets, which would be a violation of international law.

But after strikes on power plants plunged large areas of Ukraine into darkness on Sunday, Russia late on Wednesday fired missiles at elements of the water system in Kryvyi Rih, causing severe damage and flooding in a city behind the front lines, Ukraine said.

Still, even with its more numerous weapons, Russia is still plagued by a shortage of troops and low morale and is unlikely to be able to reverse what the United States calls a "shift in momentum" towards Kyiv with its steadily increasing supplies of arms from Washington and European allies.

The Kremlin's attempts to use disruptions of energy supplies to pressure Europe so far have not eroded support for Ukraine, while Moscow's vague hints at possible nuclear escalation ring hollow.

"We are moving in only one direction - forward and towards victory," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday during a surprise visit to the strategic city of Izyum, one of dozens of towns and villages that his forces recaptured last week.

Mr Zelensky said on Thursday that air defence systems were a priority for his country as it attempts to protect its cities and towns from Russian strikes.

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv with the visiting president of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Zelensky also said Ukraine had not yet received a positive response from Israel on the possible supply of aerial defence systems.

He said air defence systems promised previously by Germany and the US had not arrived in Ukraine.

Dr von der Leyen said Thursday's visit was her third to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, but this one was different.

"So much has changed. Ukraine is now an EU candidate," she said on social media. "I'll discuss with Zelensky and (Prime Minister) Denys Shmygal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession," she said.

On the battlefront, Moscow's priority now is to prevent Ukraine from making any substantial gains in the south and east in the next few weeks, restoring a battlefield stalemate by winter, according to Mr Alexander Borodai, a Russian legislator who leads a force of volunteer fighters and briefly served as head of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic in 2014.

"We've suffered a psychological defeat, but the Ukrainians are not going to find it easy going forward," he said.

Reinforcements are bolstering Russian defences in Kherson and the army is continuing its offensive in the Donbas even though it lost a key supply route after the Ukrainian advances, he said by phone.

Inside Russia, public calls are growing for a more aggressive stance. "There is a war going on, and we have no right to lose it," Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Tuesday.

"We need a complete mobilisation of the country."

The Kremlin is continuing to rule out mass conscription, a move which risks triggering unrest, despite the Ukrainian counteroffensive's success in recapturing more than 6,000 sq km of territory so far this month, dealing a decisive blow to the Russian bid to seize control of the east.

The loyalist Just Russia party on Wednesday called for a closed session of Parliament this week to hear a report on the battlefield situation from Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Tass reported.

Meanwhile, the US is preparing to send Ukraine another package of security assistance, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday, but declined to give details.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AFP