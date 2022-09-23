Russia excludes some IT professionals and state journalists from mobilisation

A photo from Sept 17, 2022, shows a mobile recruitment centre for military service under contract in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
25 min ago

MOSCOW - Some Russian technology professionals, bankers, and journalists at state media outlets will not be called up to serve in Ukraine as part of Russia's mobilisation drive, the defence ministry said on Friday in a statement.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier this week Russia would seek to call up 300,000 additional troops for Russia's war in Ukraine in what the Kremlin has called a "partial mobilisation".

The section of the official decree announcing mobilisation which included the number of people who would be drafted was kept classified and unpublished, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He rejected a report by the independent Novaya Gazeta paper on Thursday, citing a government source, that said the Kremlin is actually seeking to recruit up to one million people for the campaign.

The defence ministry said some employees working in critically important industries would be excluded from the draft in a bid to "ensure the work of specific high-tech industries, as well as Russia's financial system" is unaffected by Russia's first military mobilisation since World War II.

The exceptions apply to some IT workers, telecommunications workers, finance professionals, as well as some employees at "systemically-important" mass media outlets, the ministry said in a statement.

It said heads of companies should draw up lists of their employees who meet the criteria and can be excluded from the draft. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Russian airlines staff start to receive conscription notices: Kommersant
'A lot of panic': Russian men, fearing draft to fight in Ukraine, seek refuge abroad

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top