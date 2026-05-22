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Russia downs drones headed for Moscow, nearby Yaroslavl region, local authorities say

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TOKYO, May 22 - Russian defence systems were working to repel drone attacks over Moscow and the nearby Yaroslavl region in the early hours of the morning on Friday, local authorities said on the Telegram messaging app.

Four drones headed for Moscow were downed and emergency services were deployed to the area, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, without providing details.

Moscow and the Yaroslavl region, northeast of the capital, also came under drone attack earlier this week. Russia has energy infrastructure in both areas.

Reuters could not independently verify reports of military activity. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.