Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia downs 33 Ukrainian drones overnight, defence ministry says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

MOSCOW - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that 33 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed over five Russian regions, Crimea and the Black sea overnight.

At least eight Russian airports had been forced to suspend operations during the night, according to Russia's aviation watchdog.

Two people had been injured in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia and classes at schools and kindergartens had been suspended due to a drone attack, the local emergencies centre said.

In the Rostov region, where seven drones had been downed, an electricity pylon was damaged, leaving over 200 houses without power, Yuri Slyusar, the local governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.