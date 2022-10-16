Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine: Putin

ASTANA, Kazakhstan - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces that are set to receive US$725 million (S$1 billion) in new US military assistance.

"What is happening today is not pleasant. But all the same, (if Russia hadn't attacked in February), we would have been in the same situation, only the conditions would have been worse for us," Mr Putin told reporters after a summit in Kazakhstan's capital.

"So, we're doing everything right," he insisted.

He did, however, acknowledge that Russia's ex-Soviet allies were "worried".

Mr Putin said there was no need for further massive strikes against Ukraine for now, and claimed the Kremlin did not intend to destroy its pro-Western neighbour.

He spoke days after Russia unleashed a wave of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine that left at least 20 civilians dead.

Mr Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for the attack on the Crimea bridge, which he has described as a "terrorist act". The bridge is a logistically crucial transport link for moving military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

On Saturday, Belarus announced that the first Russian soldiers to take part in a new "joint force" have arrived in Minsk. The defence ministry said the mission is "exclusively to strengthen the protection and defence of the border".

The leader of Belarus, Mr Alexander Lukashenko, has claimed Ukraine was plotting to attack his country and announced a joint force with Moscow.

He accused Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine of training Belarusian radicals "to carry out sabotage, terrorist attacks and to organise a military mutiny in the country".

The deployment raised fears that Belarusian troops could join Russian forces in their offensive in Ukraine.

On Friday, the United States announced an additional US$725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.

The aid comes "in the wake of Russia's brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine" and "mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia's forces", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. It takes the total US military assistance to Ukraine to US$17.6 billion since the Russian invasion on Feb 24.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination," Mr Blinken said.

Ukraine, which is clawing back territory in both the east and south, feted its first Defenders Day public holiday since the start of Moscow's invasion, pledging victory.

"On Oct 14, we express our gratitude... gratitude to everyone who fought for Ukraine in the past, and to everyone who is fighting for it now. To all who won then, and to everyone who will definitely win now," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to mark the occasion.

"The world is with us, more than ever. This makes us stronger than ever in history," he said, referring to unprecedented Western aid.

Saudi Arabia announced US$400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the official SPA news agency reported early on Saturday, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had made a phone call to Mr Zelensky.

Saudi Arabia last month played an unexpected role in facilitating a prisoner-of-war swop between Moscow and Kyiv. But it has come under growing criticism from Washington after the Saudi-led Opec group of oil exporters agreed on a drastic production cut with Russia and other allies, which could send energy prices soaring even higher.

AFP