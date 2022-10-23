Russia discusses Ukraine in rare calls with France, Turkey and Britain

KYIV - Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone calls Sunday with his French, Turkish and British counterparts, during which they discussed Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said.

“They discussed the situation in Ukraine which is rapidly deteriorating,” the ministry said in a readout of the call between Mr Shoigu and French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu. “It is trending towards further uncontrolled escalation.”

Mr Lecornu said in a statement that France had reaffirmed to Russia its desire for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Later on Sunday, the ministry said Mr Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar as well as British defence minister Ben Wallace.

In all three calls, Mr Shoigu conveyed “concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’”. The statements did not provide further details.

A so-called dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material.

On Friday, Mr Shoigu held a rare phone call with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Both sides confirmed they discussed Ukraine.

It was only the second call between the ministers since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on Feb 24. Back in May, Mr Austin had urged Moscow to implement an “immediate ceasefire”.

This comes as the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.

Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine’s central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the front lines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Meanwhile, two lines of defence have been built in the Russian region of Kursk near the border with Ukraine to deal with a possible attack, the local governor said Sunday.

Structures that appear to be a series of defensive bunkers where soldiers can store ammunition and shoot from narrow slits were shown in pictures posted on social media by governor Roman Starovoit.

“This week, construction work on two reinforced defence lines in the Kursk region was completed,” Mr Starovoit said, adding that another line of defence will be built by Nov 5. “We are ready to repel any encroachment on our territory,” he said.

In the neighbouring region of Belgorod, which also borders Ukraine, the governor said Saturday that construction of defence structures began in parts of the region.

The announcement came after an attack the same day on a town in the region left two people dead and 15,000 without power for several hours, according to local authorities.

“In districts of Belgorod region, we have started putting up protective structures,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media, posting photos of several concrete blocks in the shape of a pyramid line up on the outskirts of a village.

Russia earlier this month reported a “considerable increase” in Ukrainian fire into its territory, saying attacks had largely concentrated on Belgorod region and neighbouring regions of Bryansk and Kursk.

On Saturday, Russian missiles pounded Ukrainian energy and other facilities, causing blackouts in various regions, Kyiv said, while Russian occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson urged civilians to evacuate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian attacks had struck on a “very wide” scale. He pledged his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

With the war about to start its ninth month and winter approaching, the potential for freezing misery loomed as Russia continued to attack Ukraine’s power grid.

In Kherson, a target for Ukraine’s aggressive counter-attack to the invasion Russian President Vladimir Putin launched on Feb 24, the occupation authorities instructed civilians to get out.

“Due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the (east) bank of the Dnipro!” occupation authorities posted on Telegram.

Thousands of civilians have left Kherson after warnings of a Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city.

At Oleshky on the opposite bank of the Dnipro, Reuters saw people arriving by river boat from Kherson, loaded with boxes, bags and pets. One woman carried a toddler under one arm and a dog under the other.

“I really didn’t want to (leave), I’m still in work,” one resident said. “We wanted to stay here in the region, but now we don’t know.”

Ukraine’s military said it was making gains as its forces moved south through the region, taking over at least two villages it said Russian troops had abandoned. Kherson links Ukraine to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram: “Kherson region! Just a little bit more. Hang in there. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are at work.”

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

‘Mass strike’

Since Oct 10, Russia has launched devastating salvos at Ukraine’s power infrastructure, hitting at least half its thermal power generation and up to 40 per cent of the entire system.

Officials in a swath of regions on Saturday reported strikes on energy facilities and power outages as engineers scrambled to restore the network. Governors advised residents to stock up on water.

More than a million people were without power, said presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Parts of Kyiv suffered power cuts into the evening, and a city official warned strikes could leave Ukraine’s capital without power and heat for “several days or weeks”.